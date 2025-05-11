Maryland Basketball: Buzz Williams talks newest 'difference-maker' in College Park
The Maryland Terrapins added a big piece to the roster when head coach Buzz Williams received the commitment of four-star transfer guard Isaiah Watts.
At 6-3, 180-pounds, Watts played in 54 career games and made 17 starts during his two seasons at Washington State. During his sophomore season in 2024-25, Watts averaged 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He also accounted for three 20-point games and notched a career-high 22 points against Easter Washington.
Watts is a proven scorer and a guy who, at times, looks like the most electric player on the floor. But in addition to what he provides offensively, he's also a solid defender. So when Buzz Williams took over at Maryland and saw Watts in the portal, he knew he had to make a run at him.
"Isaiah is an athletic shooting guard who brings an added dimension to our offense with his scoring ability and shooting range," Williams said. "As a player, what stands out is his ability to make plays on both ends of the floor. Isaiah's athleticism, combined with his defensive toughness, fits perfectly into our defensive-first mentality. He has the versatility to guard multiple positions, and his effort on that side of the ball will help set the tone for us. His skillset will make him a difference-maker as we continue to build a program that values tough, hard-nosed defense while remaining dynamic on offense."
In the highlight reel below, you can really get a sense for just how impactful Watts can be when he's on the floor. His range, ability to score off the dribble, and defensive prowess will undoubtedly make him a key figure in Maryland's success in 2025-26.
