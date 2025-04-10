Maryland Basketball: What CBS, FOX, and ESPN are saying about hiring of Buzz Williams
Following the chaotic departure of former head coach Kevin Willard, it didn't take long for the University of Maryland to find it's next head coach of the men's basketball program. The hiring of Buzz Williams made waves across the college basketball landscape, a move that could set the Terrapins on a championship path.
Williams brings 18 years of colligate head coaching experience to College Park, including six seasons at Texas A&M with NCAA Tournament appearances in each of the last three seasons. His teams are known for being gritty and active on the defensive side of the ball, and that style will undoubtedly prove to be valuable in a loaded Big Ten conference.
Here's what some of the top college basketball analysts had to say recently about the hiring of Williams:
Scott Van Pelt, ESPN:
"No one is going to outwork this guy and he is going to win. Buzz has won everywhere he has been."
Andy Katz, Big Ten Network:
"Maryland got a winner in Buzz Williams with 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, four Sweet 16's, annd one Elite Eight. He's brought plenty of NBA talent through his spots. He gets players and he gets them to play hard for him. Buzz is a coach who has won everywhere he has been."
John Fanta, Fox Sports
"Between his experience factor and the culture of toughness that Williams brings to any school he coaches, his teams are known to lock their opponents down with their gritty and physical defense. In a league as though and hard-nosed as the Big Ten, that style will play. This is a quality hire for Maryland."
Jon Rothstein, CBS Sports:
"He has roots recruiting the DMV area from his days at Virginia Tech. Buzz Williams is one of the most unique coaches in all of college basketball, but the thing that always resonates is his ability to win. Buzz Williams is going to win big at Maryland."
Adam Rittenberg, ESPN:
"Buzz Williams wins... if Buzz Williams doesn't win at Maryland, then that would be inconsistent with his background."
Mike O'Donnell, CBS Sports:
"The first thing that Maryland fans need to know is that his teams will play exceptionally hard. They buy into the culture of competing and winning."
