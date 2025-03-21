Maryland Basketball: Charles Barkley impressed with Terrapins' dominant performance
The Maryland Terrapins are far from being some small and obscure basketball program, but national analysts and commentators are really starting to take notice of just how special this team is. Following a dominant 81-49 victory over Grand Canyon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Charles Barkley said it was one of the most impressive performances he's seen.
"I, like a dummy, thought that Grand Canyon had a chance. This game was over in the first half. That was one of the most impressive performances top to bottom, from A to B to Z, wherever you want to go. That was impressive. And if you look at the numbers, everybody contributed. That was impressive. Man, that was a beatdown."
Maryland's 32-point victory was the largest in a tournament in program history, highlighting just how dominant the performance was. Led by Derik Queen and Julian Reese, the Terps owned the paint for entire afternoon - outscoring GCU 44-16. The Terrapins also shot an impressive 50.8 percent from the field, including 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Noteworthy performances:
- Julian Reese: 18 points, 9 rebounds
- Derik Queen: 12 points, 15 rebounds
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 16 points, 3 assists
- Selton Miguel: 13 points, 1 rebound
- Deshawn Harris-Smith: 11 points, 4 rebounds
Maryland now moves on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, taking on 12-seed Colorado State on Sunday.
