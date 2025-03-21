All terrapins

BREAKING: Maryland defeats Grand Canyon, advances to second round of NCAA Tournament

With a dominant win over Grand Canyon, the Maryland Terrapins have advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Chris Breiler

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

After getting off to a relatively slow start, the Maryland Terrapins eventually settled in and cruised to a 81-49 victory over Grand Canyon on Friday. The win advances the Terps to the second round of the NCAA tournament, where they'll face 12-seed Colorado State on Sunday.

As usual, Maryland's starting unit carried the load against GCU. The big man duo of Julian Reese and Derik Queen was extremely productive, accounting for a combined 30 points and 24 rebounds. The Terps also got a strong effort from point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who finished the game with 16 points and 3 assists. Rodney Rice finished with 9 points, while Setlon Miguel added 13 points.

It's also worth noting that the Terps received a boost from the bench, as sophomore Deshawn Harris-Smith finished the game with 11 points and 4 rebounds.

With a dominant performance on both ends of the floor, it was the type of performance that Maryland fans have come to expect from this group.

Here's a closer look at some notable stats:

FG/percentage

  • Maryland: 31-61, 50.8
  • Grand Canyon: 16-56, 28.6

3 PT/percentage

  • Maryland: 7-16, 43.8
  • Grand Canyon: 5-23, 21.7

FT/percentage

  • Maryland: 12-24, 50.0
  • Grand Canyon: 12-19, 63.2

Rebounds

  • Maryland: 44
  • Grand Canyon: 33

Assists

  • Maryland: 9
  • Grand Canyon: 4

Steals

  • Maryland: 6
  • Grand Canyon: 2

Points off turnovers

  • Maryland: 22
  • Grand Canyon: 3

Points in paint

  • Maryland: 44
  • Grand Canyon: 16

Largest lead

  • Maryland: 33
  • Grand Canyon: 5

Published
Chris Breiler
Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

