BREAKING: Maryland defeats Grand Canyon, advances to second round of NCAA Tournament
After getting off to a relatively slow start, the Maryland Terrapins eventually settled in and cruised to a 81-49 victory over Grand Canyon on Friday. The win advances the Terps to the second round of the NCAA tournament, where they'll face 12-seed Colorado State on Sunday.
As usual, Maryland's starting unit carried the load against GCU. The big man duo of Julian Reese and Derik Queen was extremely productive, accounting for a combined 30 points and 24 rebounds. The Terps also got a strong effort from point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who finished the game with 16 points and 3 assists. Rodney Rice finished with 9 points, while Setlon Miguel added 13 points.
It's also worth noting that the Terps received a boost from the bench, as sophomore Deshawn Harris-Smith finished the game with 11 points and 4 rebounds.
With a dominant performance on both ends of the floor, it was the type of performance that Maryland fans have come to expect from this group.
Here's a closer look at some notable stats:
FG/percentage
- Maryland: 31-61, 50.8
- Grand Canyon: 16-56, 28.6
3 PT/percentage
- Maryland: 7-16, 43.8
- Grand Canyon: 5-23, 21.7
FT/percentage
- Maryland: 12-24, 50.0
- Grand Canyon: 12-19, 63.2
Rebounds
- Maryland: 44
- Grand Canyon: 33
Assists
- Maryland: 9
- Grand Canyon: 4
Steals
- Maryland: 6
- Grand Canyon: 2
Points off turnovers
- Maryland: 22
- Grand Canyon: 3
Points in paint
- Maryland: 44
- Grand Canyon: 16
Largest lead
- Maryland: 33
- Grand Canyon: 5
