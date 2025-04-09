Maryland basketball contacts double-figure scorer out of transfer portal
With having to fill an entire roster, Buzz Williams is out searching for players to come to College Park. The Terrapins have secured five commitments out of the transfer portal -- three from Texas A&M. Williams has now turned his attention to a smaller school that became America's darling during the NCAA Tournament.
Infamous head coach Will Wade announced he was leaving McNeese State and heading to NC State during the NCAA Tournament. But that didn't stop McNeese State from upsetting Clemson in the first round. The Cowboys would then lose to Purdue, but guard Sincere Parker played a pivotal role in the 28-7 record McNeese State had.
Maryland is one team that has contacted Parker.
The 6-3 guard was the third-leading scorer on the team. He averaged 12.2 points in his junior season. Parker came off the bench every game and averaged over 19 minutes. Parker began his career at St. Louis where he played for two seasons before transferring to play under Wade.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland Basketball: Rodney Rice schedules two visits
Maryland basketball adds former Kansas Jayhawk from transfer portal
Maryland Basketball faces major overhaul with entirely new roster and coaching staff