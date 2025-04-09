All terrapins

Maryland basketball contacts double-figure scorer out of transfer portal

Trent Knoop

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

With having to fill an entire roster, Buzz Williams is out searching for players to come to College Park. The Terrapins have secured five commitments out of the transfer portal -- three from Texas A&M. Williams has now turned his attention to a smaller school that became America's darling during the NCAA Tournament.

Infamous head coach Will Wade announced he was leaving McNeese State and heading to NC State during the NCAA Tournament. But that didn't stop McNeese State from upsetting Clemson in the first round. The Cowboys would then lose to Purdue, but guard Sincere Parker played a pivotal role in the 28-7 record McNeese State had.

Maryland is one team that has contacted Parker.

The 6-3 guard was the third-leading scorer on the team. He averaged 12.2 points in his junior season. Parker came off the bench every game and averaged over 19 minutes. Parker began his career at St. Louis where he played for two seasons before transferring to play under Wade.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland Basketball: Rodney Rice schedules two visits

Maryland basketball adds former Kansas Jayhawk from transfer portal

Maryland Basketball faces major overhaul with entirely new roster and coaching staff

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Basketball