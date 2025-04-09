Maryland Basketball: Rodney Rice schedules two visits
Maryland fans are holding out hope Buzz Williams could put a plan in place to keep guard Rodney Rice in College Park for another season. But the talented 3-point shooter might not have that much interest in Maryland since Kevin Willard darted out. According to Sam Kayser, Rice has confirmed he has set to visits: Tennessee and Villanova.
Rice is set to visit his former Maryland coach on April 10-11, and then he will head South and visit the Volunteers from April 12-13.
Not only is Kevin Willard at Villanova, but there is familiarity with Tennessee as well. Terrapins' starting point guard, Ja'Kobi Gillespie transferred to Tennessee after starring at Maryland for one season. Gillespie, who is from Tennessee, was expected to choose between Villanova and Tennessee. He is now recruiting Rice to come play with him.
Rice averaged 13.8 points for Maryland and shot over 37% from 3. Williams has secured commitments from four players in the portal, but he has his work cut out for him to field an entirely new roster.
