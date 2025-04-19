Maryland basketball contacts Villanova transfer
Buzz Williams has been impressing since landing the Maryland basketball job. The former Texas A&M head coach has landed eight players out of the transfer portal, including four former Aggies who followed him. But Williams isn't close to being done to fill out a roster that had zero returning players on the Sweet 16 team.
According to 247Sports' Dushawn London, Maryland is one of many teams that are in contact with Villanova transfer, Malcolm Thomas. The former Wildcat just finished his freshman season with Nova, but he didn't appear in any games this past year. What makes Thomas intriguing for Maryland, is that he is from Hyattsville (MD) DeMatha Catholic.
The 6-foot-8 forward signed with Villanova as the 208th-ranked player in the 2024 class. Thomas was also the third-ranked player out of Maryland.
Here's a closer look at Maryland's eight commitments:
- Isaiah Watts, 4-star CG - Washington State
- Myles Rice, 4-star CG - Indiana
- David Coit Jr., 4-star PG - Kansas
- Pharrel Payne, 4-star C - Texas A&M
- Elijah Saunders, 4-star SF - Virginia
- Andre Mills, 4-star SG - Texas A&M
- Solomon Washington, 4-star SF - Texas A&M
- George Turkson Jr., 3-star SF - Texas A&M
