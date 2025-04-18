Maryland basketball cracks early list following transfer portal haul

All terrapins

Since Buzz Williams became the new head coach of Maryland men's basketball, the Terrapins have hit the transfer portal hard. Needing to field a new roster, the Terrapins have signed eight players from the portal -- four of them from Texas A&M who followed Williams. But after seeing what Maryland has built thus far, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein moved the Terrapins into his top-45 for next season.

Rothstein has Maryland at No. 32 in the country, making a run to get into his top-25. The Terrapins clearly need more than eight bodies, which means there is a chance Williams could make a splash move.

Rothstein predicts Maryland to start:

  • G Myles Rice
  • G Isaiah Watts
  • F Solomon Washington
  • F Elijah Saunders
  • C Pharrel Payne

Rothstein's early top 10 teams for next season are:

1. Houston
2. Purdue
3. Michigan
4. Texas Tech
5. Duke
6. UCLA
7. BYU
8. UConn
9. Florida
10. Arkansas

