One Maryland football freshman is standing out among the best in the country
Maryland football is going to have a much different look in 2025. For starters, the Terrapins lost their top three playmakers on offense after Tai Felton and Kaden Prather are headed to the NFL Draft, and Roman Hemby transferred. Maryland lost several offensive linemen, and its top four quarterbacks are all gone from 2024. For better or for worse, it's going to be a new era in College Park.
But the cupboard isn't bare and it starts at quarterback. Maryland signed UCLA backup Justyn Martin, who was in the transfer portal. But the Terrapins also landed one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Four-star Malik Washington is the future of College Park, and according to 247Sports, he is one of the few freshmen quarterbacks shining during spring practice.
Washington has split first-team reps with UCLA transfer Justyn Martin throughout the spring and worked extensively with offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton. He's firmly in the running to be the day one starter in College Park exiting spring practice. Last week, he became the first true freshman to talk to the media under Locksley.- 247Sports
The 6-foot-4 quarterback signed as the 99th-ranked player in the country and the No. 10 quarterback. All eyes will be on Washington and Martin during Maryland's Spring Game on Saturday, April 29.
