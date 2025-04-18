All terrapins

Maryland could pursue St. John's transfer with ties to Buzz Williams

As the Maryland Terrapins look to rebuild their roster from last season, an intriguing prospect with ties to Buzz Williams just entered his name into the transfer portal.

Facing a complete rebuild this off-season, Buzz Williams and the Maryland Terrapins are hard at work trying to fill critical needs via the transfer portal. Although Williams has brought in some solid pieces so far, there's still plenty of work to do.

On Friday, an intriguing prospect entered the transfer portal with ties to Williams. After two seasons at St. John's, Simeon Wilcher is now searching for a new home. The 6-4, 180-pound guard averaged 8.0 ppg for head coach Rick Pitino last season. Interestingly enough, Wilcher's brother, CJ Wilcher, played for Williams at Texas A&M as a graduate student last season.

So far this off-season, Williams has added eight players via the transfer portal. Of those eight players, four of them are guards - including Andre Mills (Texas A&M), Myles Rice (Indiana), David Coit (Kansas), and Isaiah Watts (Washington State).

With Wilcher on the market, along with the fact that he's an East Coast guy (NJ), the opportunity at Maryland could lead to a perfect pairing.

