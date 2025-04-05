Maryland Basketball: Derik Queen makes NBA Draft decision
Following the UConn vs. UCLA women's college basketball Final 4 game, Maryland basketball freshman phenom Derik Queen was on the Scott Van Pelt Show, and Queen announced his decision to enter the 2025 NBA Draft.
The former five-star recruit played a massive hand into the Terrapins' success on the court this year. On the way to the Sweet 16, Queen led Maryland averaging 16.5 points and hauled in nine rebounds per game. Queen slowly developed a jump shot from deep and ended up shooting 20% from long range.
Here are just a few things Queen accomplished this year at College Park:
- In his last game as a Terp, he marked his 30th game scoring in the double digits, ultimately contributing 27 points, five rebounds, two steals, and one assist in the Sweet Sixteen against (#1) Florida (3/27).
- Hit a buzzer beater against Colorado State to send the Terps to their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2016. He posted 17 points, six rebounds, two blocks, and one assist (3/23).
- Marked his 15th double double of the season, which is the most recorded by any freshman this season. He posted 12 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Grand Canyon (3/21).
- Posted a season high 31 points, along with three rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in the semifinal of the Big Ten Tournament against #22 Michigan (3/15).
- Shot 7-11 from the FG range, finishing with 19 points, ten rebounds, two steals, one block, and one assist in the quarterfinal of the Big Ten Tournament against #24 Illinois (3/14).
- Racked up 10 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in a win over Northwestern, marking his 15th game rebounding in the double digits (3/8).
- Put up a double double against #17 Michigan, with 17 points, and 12 rebounds. He also added two steals, one block, and one assist (3/5).
- Marked his tenth game scoring 20+ in a game against Penn State, in which he dropped 23 points, six rebounds, four steals, two blocks, and one assist (3/1).
- Recorded his fifth double double in a row, posting 10 points, 10 rebounds, one block, and one assist in a game against #8 Michigan St. (2/26).
- Posted his tenth double double of the season in a win over USC, in which he put up 13 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, and one block (2/20).
- Named B1G Ten Freshman of the Week. This is his 5th time receiving this award this season (2/17).
- Finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and one assist in a win over Iowa (2/16).
- Named to the Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year Midseason Team (2/14).
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
