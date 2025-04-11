All terrapins

Maryland basketball gains 7th commitment from transfer portal on Friday

Trent Knoop

James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

Buzz Williams continued his transfer portal momentum on Friday when Maryland men's basketball gained its seventh commitment from the portal. This time, the Terrapins landed former Washington State guard Isaiah Watts.

The 6-3 guard played two seasons with the Cougars before leaving following his sophomore year. Watts played 54 games in two seasons with 17 starts this past year with Washington State. He averaged 11 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists this year. Watts shot 34.8% from deep, and could factor into the starting lineup for Williams at Maryland.

According to 247Sports, Watts was a four-star transfer recruit. He was the 111th-ranked player in the portal. During his high school recruitment, Watts was a three-star prospect.

Trent Knoop
