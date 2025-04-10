All terrapins

Rodney Rice announces top-six schools, includes Maryland basketball

Maryland men's basketball guard Rodney Rice appears to be nearing a decision. The talented sharpshooter went into the transfer portal after Kevin Willard left College Park for Villanova. Rice set two in-person visits to Tennessee and Villanova, while doing two Zoom calls with USC and Gonzaga.

On Thursday, Rice went to social media and released a top six schools. Maryland did make the cut and the Terrapins will have to battle with Tennessee, Villanova, Gonzaga, USC, and Auburn.

The Clinton (MD) product is a hot commodity in the transfer portal. Rice can play defense and proved to be a sharpshooter from mid-to-long range. Any team looking to add a shooter to their roster will be calling Rice.

Rice averaged 13.8 points for Maryland and shot over 37% from 3. Williams obviously has his work cut out for him to field a talented roster at this point in time, but landing Rice would be the start. Pairing Rodney Rice with Myles Rice, could be the next lethal combination in College Park.

