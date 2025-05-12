Maryland Basketball: Hilarious video of Buzz Williams dancing to Bruno Mars surfaces online
It's no secret that Maryland head coach Buzz Williams is passionate about the game of basketball. His sideline demeanor during games is well noted, as evidenced by this this video from ESPN. It's that type of enthusiasm and passion that has the fans in College Park excited about the future.
But there's also a side of Buzz Williams that fans rarely get to see, and it's one that highlights why four of his former players at Texas A&M followed him to Maryland. On Monday, Inside Maryland Sports shared a hilarious video of Williams dancing with his players in the locker room during his time at Texas A&M.
Williams can be seen in dress pants and a white cut-off shirt as he dances around the room. And he's not just reluctantly dancing along with some of his players, he's legitimately putting his best foot forward.
It's that type of behind-the-scenes stuff that provides great insight into who Williams is with his players: A guy who's passionate about winning, but also down to earth and easy to connect with. That's probably the reason why Williams has found so much success at the collegiate level, making 11 NCAA Tournament appearances and producing 13 20-win seasons in 18 years as a head coach.
There's no doubt that he has his work cut out for him at Maryland heading into year one. His roster is a complete rebuild from what the Terrapins had last season, and he's still got some spots to fill. But with the right talent in place, Williams has proven capable of developing teams that can compete with anyone in the country. So far, it looks like he's well on his way to doing just that.
