Maryland basketball in contact with WKU leading scorer
Buzz Williams had to start from scratch when he was hired as the head coach at Maryland. The Terrapins lost all of their players from the Sweet 16 team under Kevin Willard. As of now, Williams has eight players committed to him from the transfer portal, but the Terrapins need at least four more players.
One player Maryland has been in contact with is Western Kentucky's Don McHenry. The 6-foot-2 guard was the Hilltoppers' leading scorer. He averaged 17 points and shot nearly 40% from the field. McHenry's 3-point average dropped from 36.2% in 2023 to 31.1% this past season.
Three other teams that are battling for McHenry are Vanderbilt, Utah, and DePaul.
Here are some notes on McHenry, via WKU's site:
The Tops' leading scorer for the 2024-25 season, McHenry finished the regular season charting as the fifth-leading scorer in CUSA with 17.0 points per contest... Averaged a team high in minutes at 29.1 per contest... Finished with the league's third-highest free-throw percentage at .823% (116-of-141) and charted the 11th-most three pointers in the conference with 65 on the year... 46 total steals was good for 10th most in the league... Posted double figures scoring in 15 consecutive outings to close the regular season and in 27-of-32 games on the season... Accounted for 20-plus points in 13 total contests for the year... Earned two CUSA Player of the Week nods in 2024-25... Helped WKU to a pair of victories over historic rival Murray State and Tennessee State to garner the award on Dec. 16, then secured a second nod on Feb. 3 following a 2-0 week in league play that included wins over then-league leader UTEP and New Mexico State... Posted a 29-point performance in the 81-76 overtime win over rival Murray State on Dec. 14, shooting 4-of-10 from beyond the arc and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe while adding five rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes of action and nailing a go-ahead step-back three to reclaim a two-point lead for the Tops with just 38 seconds remaining in overtime, then connected on a pair of shots at the charity stripe to give WKU a four-point cushion with 15 seconds remaining in the overtime period... Matched a career high with a 30-point effort on the road at Kennesaw State on Feb. 6... McHenry's 27 points facing NM State on Feb. 1 included a .727% (8-for-11) clip from the field with a career-best seven three-pointers off 7-of-9 (.778%) shooting from range and a 4-of-4 mark at the charity stripe... Added four assists and two rebounds in the win over the Aggies, helping the Tops to a third-straight win in CUSA play... Finished the season named All-CUSA Second Team to mark a second straight season earning all-conference honors...
