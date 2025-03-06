WATCH: Maryland's Jordan Geronimo posterizes Michigan's 7-foot center
It's no secret that the vast majority of Maryland's production comes from its starting unit, otherwise known as the "Crab Five". And that was the case once again on Wednesday night,as the Terps hit the road to take on No. 17 Michigan in Ann Arbor. Maryland's starting unit accounted for 67 of Maryland's 71 points, achieving another solid performance that resulted in a Terrapin victory. But the Terps did get a little bit of a spark from the bench on Wednesday night, and it came from senior forward Jordan Geronimo.
Finishing the game with 4 points, 1 block, 1 steal, and 3 rebounds, Geronimo was responsible for the biggest play of the evening. With less than five minutes left in the first half, the Terrapins were looking to build on their six point lead. Point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie took the ball on the wing and found Geronimo cutting to the basket. Geronimo, listed at 6-6, 225 pounds, took flight over Michigan's 7-foot center Vlad Goldin and posterized him.
That play extended Maryland's first half lead to eight points, but it also sent a strong signal to Michigan that the Terps came to play. It was that type of play that helped carry Maryland to a comfortable 71-65 victory over the Wolverines, improving the Terps to 23-7 on the season and moving them to third place in the Big Ten conference. And if Maryland can continue to get those types of plays from its bench with tournament play around the corner, the Terrapins are going to be incredibly tough to beat.
Maryland returns to the Xfinity Center on Saturday for the final home game of the season, taking on Northwestern. That game is set to tip off at 3:00 pm ET on Peacock.
