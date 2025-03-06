All terrapins

Social media reacts to Maryland basketball's gutsy win over Michigan Wolverines

Trent Knoop

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Maryland men's basketball began the season 0-4 on the road, but Kevin Willard's squad has been one of the better road teams as of late and the Terrapins notched another road win on Wednesday. This time it came against Michigan basketball at Crisler Center. The Terrapins would take an 11-point lead into the break and Michigan would make a run to cut the deficit to four points, but Maryland held strong and took down the Wolverines, 71-65.

Michigan turned the ball over 16 times and the Terrapins capitalized with 21 points off turnovers. The Terrapins also hauled in 11 offensive rebounds wih 17 second-chance points. Rodney Rice led the way scoring 19 points and both Derek Queen and Selton Miguel scored 17 each.

Kevin Willard is going to enjoy this win, but guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie scored just eight points and Julian Reese helped out with six. Maryland is going to need to fix its percentages moving forward, but any road win is big in the Big Ten.

Here's what social media thought of Maryland's big win.

Trent Knoop
