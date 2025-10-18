'Congrats to My Baby Brother': Angel Reese's Brother Julian Signs With Raptors
On the verge of the new NBA season, the Raptors have signed Julian Reese, brother of WNBA and current Sky star Angel, to an Exhibit 10 contract.
The Exhibit 10 contract, which was reported by Sportsnet's Michael Grange, means Toronto will likely waive Reese and primarily attach him to their NBA G League affiliate Raptors 905 for the season. After starting three years for Maryland, he signed with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent and played in Summer League for L.A.
Once the news of his next stop broke Friday, Angel took to social media to exclaim how proud she was of her younger brother. "Congrats to my baby brother! Love you!" She wrote on her X account.
He was already with Toronto for their preseason finale against the Nets Friday evening.
The 6'9" forward started in all 36 games for the Terrapins last year, averaging 13.3 points and nine rebounds per game. He averaged 15 points and 9.3 rebounds in Maryland's run to the Sweet 16 before they fell to the eventual champion, Florida.
Angel led the WNBA in rebounding once again this season, grabbing 12.6 boards a night in her second season with the Sky. She broke the league's single-season rebounding record in her rookie year. Chicago finished the year 10-34, tied for the worst record across the WNBA with the Wings. The relationship between the Sky and their star forward hit the rocks toward the end of the season when Reese made critical comments about the team which led to a suspension for a half for "statements detrimental to the team."
We'll see if she remains with the Sky once the WNBA returns. For now, she's happy her brother earned his chance in Toronto.