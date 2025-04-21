All terrapins

Maryland Basketball emerges as top contender for elite 2026 prospect

Chris Breiler

Derik Queen and Rodney Rice
Derik Queen and Rodney Rice / Maryland Basketball
In this story:

The Maryland Terrapins hosted one of the top prospects in the country in the 2026 class over the weekend. Four-star power forward Sebastian Wilkins was in college park to explore what life would look like as a Terp, and it sounds like the visit went quite well. On Sunday, Wilkins shared some photos of his visit to his Twitter/X account.

247Sports currently ranks Wilkins as the No. 1 overall prospect from the state of New Hampshire and the No. 7 power forward in the nation. Although there's no crystal ball predictions in just yet, 247Sports lists the interest as "warm" when it comes to his Maryland offer. But the Terps certainly have a battle on their hands, as programs like Alabama, Duke, and Florida State are also in pursuit.

As of now, the belief is that Wilkins will reclassify to the 2025 recruiting class and be ready to compete this fall. The potential of adding Wilkins to the 2025 class would be huge for Maryland, particularly after losing four-star combo guard Chris Jeffrey to Kevin Willard and Villanova. Jeffrey was the only commitment in Maryland's 2025 class, leaving head coach Buzz Williams and the Terps searching for another answer.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland football gains commitment from standout DT in transfer portal

Maryland basketball contacts Villanova transfer

One Maryland football freshman is standing out among the best in the country

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Recruiting