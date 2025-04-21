Maryland Basketball emerges as top contender for elite 2026 prospect
The Maryland Terrapins hosted one of the top prospects in the country in the 2026 class over the weekend. Four-star power forward Sebastian Wilkins was in college park to explore what life would look like as a Terp, and it sounds like the visit went quite well. On Sunday, Wilkins shared some photos of his visit to his Twitter/X account.
247Sports currently ranks Wilkins as the No. 1 overall prospect from the state of New Hampshire and the No. 7 power forward in the nation. Although there's no crystal ball predictions in just yet, 247Sports lists the interest as "warm" when it comes to his Maryland offer. But the Terps certainly have a battle on their hands, as programs like Alabama, Duke, and Florida State are also in pursuit.
As of now, the belief is that Wilkins will reclassify to the 2025 recruiting class and be ready to compete this fall. The potential of adding Wilkins to the 2025 class would be huge for Maryland, particularly after losing four-star combo guard Chris Jeffrey to Kevin Willard and Villanova. Jeffrey was the only commitment in Maryland's 2025 class, leaving head coach Buzz Williams and the Terps searching for another answer.
