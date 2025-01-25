Maryland Basketball: Julian Reese puts the Big Ten on notice with career-high performance
With criticism and doubt surrounding the basketball program in College Park, the Terrapins took the floor in Champaign on Thursday night with plenty to prove against No. 17 Illinois. Not only did Maryland notch it's first road win of the season, but the Terps also sent an emphatic message to the Big Ten that they're a legitimate threat to win the conference. It was a dominant performance from start to finish, resulting in a convincing 91-70 victory for the Terrapins.
RELATED: National media reacts to Maryland's massive win over No. 17 Illinois
That dominant effort was led by senior forward Julian Reese, who put together a career night against the Fighting Illini. Reese was active and aggressive early, helping the Terps jump out to a comfortable lead. By halftime, the veteran already had 14 points and 9 rebounds. The aggressiveness from Reese continued in the second half, as he hammered away at the helpless Illinois defense. He would put up another 13 points in the final half of play, leading to a career-high of 27 points and 17 rebounds.
Complete dominance.
For Reese, that dominance in a hostile road environment is exactly what will be required in order for the Terrapins to make a run in March. At 6-9, 252 pounds, he presents matchup problems on both ends of the floor with his physicality and high motor. Although he's averaging 13.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, it's clear that he has another gear in his game when the moment requires it. With Maryland facing a difficult schedule in the days ahead, they'll need that type of effort and performance from the big man on a consistent basis. If he can deliver, this Maryland team will be an issue down the stretch.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -