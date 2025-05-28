Maryland basketball legend Juan Dixon gets new head coaching job
A Maryland Basketball legend is set to lead the Terrapins alumni team for the 2025 season. On Wednesday, the official Twitter/X account for the Shell Shock announced that Juan Dixon will be the head coach for the 2025 season. The team will compete in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) for a $1 million winner-take-all event.
Dixon offered the following message in the official announcement:
"The University of Maryland and its incredible fan base have given so much to me and my teammates over the years. I’m honored to lead this year’s Shell Shock team in The Basketball Tournament and represent #TerpNation with pride!
We’re counting on your support as we show that Our Shell Runs Deep, especially when it comes to Terps backing Terps. Our top priority is to represent the University of Maryland with class, on and off the court. We aim to lead Shell Shock with the same passion and excellence that brought a national championship home in 2002. Our goal is to put a product on the court that this university, its students and alumni will be proud of!"
Dixon was part of the legendary 2002 team that finished the year at 32-4 en route to a National Championship. That season, Dixon earned All-ACC and first-team All-American honors, along with winning the ACC Men's Basketball Player of the Year and ACC Athlete of the Year. Dixon finished his Maryland career as the program's all-time leading scorer and all-time leader in three-pointers made (239).
Following his stellar career in College Park, Dixon was drafted No. 17 overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2002 NBA Draft. He would spend 7 years in the NBA with four different teams, including Washington, Portland, Toronto, and Detroit.
Once his playing career came to an end in 2013, Dixon returned to Maryland as an assistant coach under former head coach Mark Turgeon. In 2016, Dixon was hired as the head coach of the women's basketball team at the University of the District of Columbia before being hired as the men's head coach at Coppin State.
