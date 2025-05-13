All terrapins

Maryland basketball loses 6-foot-6 center after commitment to Terrapins

After committing to Maryland, she is withdrawing from the transfer portal.

After committing to Maryland basketball out of the transfer portal, 6-foot-6 center Gracie Merkle has withdrawn her name from the transfer portal and is headed back to Penn State. After starting 26 games for the Nittany Lions in 2024, Merkle was expected to star in College Park. She put up 15.5 points and 8.6 rebounds for PSU.

Merkle spent her freshman season at Bellarmine before playing her sophomore season with Penn State. If she would have stayed at Maryland, it would have marked Merkle's third season in as many years.

Here are some details on Merkle and what Maryland basketball could of had:

  • All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (2024-25)
  • Played 2024-25 season at Penn State, where she put up 15.5 points, 8.6 rebounds
  • third in the country and led the Big Ten in field goal percentage at 60 percent
  • Scored in double figures in 23 of 28 games and notched 13 double-doubles
  • Played her freshman year at Bellarmine, where she averaged 15.1 points and 11 rebound per game with 19 double-doubles

