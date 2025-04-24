All terrapins

Maryland Basketball makes top group for St. John's transfer point guard

The Maryland Terrapins are in the running for a coveted transfer point guard from St. John's

Back on April 18th, an intriguing prospect entered the transfer portal with ties to Maryland head coach Buzz Williams. After two seasons at St. John's, sophomore point guard Simeon Wilcher is searching for a new home.

The 6-4, 180 pound prospect averaged 8.0 ppg for head coach Rick Pitino last season, and his brother actually played for Williams at Texas A&M as a graduate student last season. That connection could prove valuable as the Terrapins look to complete the rebuild of a new-look roster for 2025-26.

On Thursday, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that Maryland is in fact in the running to land the coveted point guard. Wilcher has cut his list down to seven programs, including Maryland, Ole Miss, BYU, Virginia Tech, Oregon, Texas, and Pitt.

Given the fact that Wilcher is a native of New Jersey, the appeal of staying on the East Coast with Maryland could be the difference maker.

After a relatively quick start, things have slowed down considerably for Williams and the Terrapins on the recruiting trail - at least as far as the portal is concerned. Maryland has added eight players via the portal so far, including guards Andre Mills (Texas A&M), Myles Rice (Indiana), David Coit (Kansas), and Isaiah Watts (Washington State)

Chris Breiler
