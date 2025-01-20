Maryland Basketball outside of latest AP Top 25 rankings
The Maryland Terrapins still find themselves on the outside looking in when it comes to the latest AP Top 25 rankings. On Monday, the latest rankings were released and six teams from the Big Ten conference made the cut - including No. 8 Michigan State, No. 11 Purdue, No. 15 Oregon, No. 17 Illinois, No. 18 Wisconsin, and No. 21 Michigan. Maryland was the only other Big Ten program to receive a vote in the latest rankings.
The good news - depending on how you look at things - is that the Terrapins will have a great opportunity in the coming days to try and claw their way into the rankings. With matchups at No. 17 Illinois, at Indiana, vs. No. 18 Wisconsin, and at Ohio State all on the horizon, the Terps will certainly be able to make their case for being one of the top 25 teams in the country.
Here's the full look at the latest AP Poll:
- Auburn
- Duke
- Iowa State
- Alabama
- Florida
- Tennessee
- Houston
- Michigan State
- Kentucky
- Marquette
- Purdue
- Kansas
- Texas A&M
- Mississippi State
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Illinois
- Wisconsin
- UConn
- St. John's
- Michigan
- Missouri
- West Virginia
- Memphis
- Louisville
Also receiving votes: Texas Tech (104), Utah State (38), Vanderbilt (35), Gonzaga (34), Georgia (30), Clemson (30), Arizona (21), Saint Mary's (12), Cincinnati (4), Baylor (4), UC Irvine (3), Wake Forest (2), Creighton (2), Bradley (1), Maryland (1)
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -