Maryland Basketball projected as Final Four team in latest analytics

The Maryland Terrapins are among an elite group of teams that are favored for the Final Four and beyond.

The Maryland Terrapins are starting to look like one of best teams in all of college basketball, and the analytics back it up. In fact, the Terps are among a select group that are viewed as teams with Final Four potential, according to Evan Miyakawa analytics. The chart below shows the "predicted efficiency landscape" for the March Madness contenders, taking into account both offensive and defensive efficiency. With the Terps getting it done on both ends of the floor, the analytics seem to favor Maryland as a team that can make a deep run in March.

Interestingly enough, the Terps are one of just three teams that are listed as Final Four potential or better - joining Wisconsin and Purdue. Michigan, Michigan State, and Illinois are close to that Final Four potential section, but those three programs are still considered as "hit-or-miss" teams at this point.

The Terrapins have been hot as of late, having won five of the last six games. The recent success propelled Maryland into the AP Top 25, with the Terps currently sitting at No. 25 in the latest poll. At 18-6 overall and 8-5 in conference play, the Terps are also sitting at sixth place in the Big Ten conference. They'll have an opportunity to continue their rise within the conference and in the national rankings tonight with a road matchup against Nebraska. Maryland won the previous matchup against the Cornhuskers back on January 19th by a score of 69-66.

You can catch No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska tonight at 8:30 pm ET on Big Ten Network (BTN).

