Terps walk-on guard Reese Mona awarded scholarship for final season

Reese Mona has been a member of the Maryland basketball program for the last three years, but on Tuesday night Terps coach Mark Turgeon surprised him by awarding him a scholarship for his final season. Mona received the good news on a Zoom call with Turgeon and the rest of the team.

"I need a senior to help me here," Turgeon said as he set up the surprise. "Reese, I'm gonna send you a text from me. I want you to read it. Can you do that, buddy?"

Mona read the text aloud: "Congratulations Reese, I'm putting you on scholarship for your senior year,” he said, smiling as his teammates cheered in the background.

Mona, a 6-foot-2 senior guard from La Plata, Md., joined Maryland as a walk-on in 2017 after he helped lead local prep powerhouse St. John’s (DC) to a WCAC title alongside former Terps guard Anthony Cowan. He had an offer to play on scholarship at the low D-I level, but chose to play for the hometown Terps instead and has occasionally flashed D-I ability despite appearing in just 32 games during his time in College Park. He called the news a dream come true.

“It was a surreal moment that I will never forget,” Mona said in a press release. “The way my teammates responded shows how much we all care for each other and love each other. It is an honor just to be part of the Maryland men’s basketball program, but receiving a scholarship means so much to me and my family.”

As the only returning walk-on and one of the team’s two seniors, it was an easy decision for Turgeon to give Mona a free ride for his final season given his leadership, dedication to the program and the team’s two unused scholarships. He has earned numerous awards for his work off the court during his time at Maryland, including being named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and National Strength & Conditioning Association (NSCA) All-American last season. He’s also a two-time academic all-Big Ten recipient.

“Reese Mona has earned his scholarship in every way and I am so happy to reward him for his senior season,” Turgeon said. “Over the past three seasons, he has made our entire program better due to his tireless work ethic and positive attitude. Reese is incredibly deserving of this scholarship and I am thrilled for him and his family.”

Mona was the second player to earn a scholarship from Maryland in as many weeks, joining Switzerland big man Arnaud Revaz who was announced as a surprise addition to the team last Monday. The Terps have one more scholarship available for the upcoming season, and they remain open to adding another player.