Elite Maryland recruit Darius Adams sidelined after recent surgery
The Maryland Terrapins basketball team has some tough news today that could affect the start of their season. Jeff Ermann of Inside Maryland Sports reported that a team source told him freshman guard Darius Adams had undergone hand surgery earlier this summer. This surgery will have him miss next month, which could cause him to miss the start of the season if he is not entirely ready, depending on the extent of the surgery.
Adams was labeled a five-star prospect and top-25 recruit when signing with the Terps in May. The 6'5 "guard was expected to be a top scoring option for the Terps, someone who could provide shooting outside the arc and in the midrange. He could find ways to score with the ball in his hand or off the ball while also being a good playmaker. Terps fans may have to wait for their first look at the youngster.
In the meantime, his backcourt mate, Myles Rice, a newly transferred player, will take on more responsibility in guiding the offense and backcourt, something head coach Buzz Williams and company were already relying on him for before the injury.
Due to the injury, some players will get more looks in practice, scrimmages, and other activities, and will have a chance to join Rice until Adams returns.
I like the chances of seeing Guillermo Del Pino despite the fact that he's coming from overseas. He brings a ton of on-court experience in professional leagues and FIBA play.
Another name to look out for is guard David Colt. Colt is a player who went from leading the NJCAA Division III in scoring with 30.6 points per game to grabbing 5.2 rebounds and assists per game in 2021-2022. He would join Northern Illinois, where he excelled in his first two seasons of NCAA Division I play, continuing to display his scoring ability before transferring last season to Kansas, where he only averaged 15.6 minutes per game.
Isaiah Watts is definitely someone who should see some time on the court, especially given his past experience playing with Rice back at Washington State. He knows his game and how he operates in the backcourt.
Andre Mills comes from Texas A&M with coach Williams, who redshirted his freshman year. Mills could get an opportunity, or even Rakease Passmore, the transfer from Kansas. Passmore is a 6'5 "guard who provides some size like Adams in the backcourt and can be used offensively inside the paint and defensively around the perimeter.
Wishing Adams a speedy recovery in the meantime.