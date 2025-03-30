Maryland reveals it offered Kevin Willard plenty of reasons to stay, but he left for Villanova anyway
While Kevin Willard's decision seemed obvious, from speculation he would be leaving to go to Villanova, to Willard acting clueless following the Terrapins' loss to Florida -- the Maryland head coach made his decision. In the late night hours, while most people are sleeping, Willard informed Villanova he would accept the head coaching position there and leave Maryland.
After taking Maryland to the Sweet 16, Willard left College Park. The Terrapins will now launch a coaching search and the Terrapins' President and Interim Athletic Director revealed in a press release, they had offered Willard plenty of reasons to stay. From a contract extension, salary increase, and revenue sharing for his athletes, Maryland did what it could do to keep him with the Terps. But he walked anyway.
You can read the full press release from President Darryll J. Pines and Interim Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics Colleen Sorem below:
Dear Terrapin Nation,
Earlier today, Kevin Willard officially announced he would be stepping down as the head coach of our Men's Basketball program to accept another position.
Coach Willard led the Terps on an incredible run this season. The Crab 5, Derik Queen's miraculous buzzer-beater, and a Sweet 16 berth. This was a season to remember.
We took a very proactive and aggressive approach to retain Coach Willard, offering a significant contract extension and salary increase, new staff, and one of the highest revenue-share budgets in the B1G Conference. We had long and thoughtful conversations about the program and shared the same vision for Maryland Basketball. In the end, he made the choice that he felt was best for him and his family. On behalf of all of Terrapin Nation, we thank Coach Willard and his family for their service and wish them well.
A national search has already begun for a new head coach. We are working with urgency and thoroughness to find the next leader of our program, and we are confident that we will find a coach who will continue to build and grow the legacy of success of Maryland Basketball.
To our team, Derik, Malachi, Braden, Chance, DeShawn, Lukas, Rodney, Tafara, Ja'Kobi, Jahari, Ben, Jay, Selton, Jordan, and Juju, and coaches, Coach Cox, Coach Norris, Coach Manning, Coach Harris and Coach Petty: We thank you for making us all proud this season.
To our fans: Your support this season was incredible – from our home games at XFINITY Center to our postseason travels in Indianapolis, Seattle, and San Francisco. We thank each and every one of you for believing in the Terps.
Stay tuned for the next great chapter of Maryland Men's Basketball.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
BREAKING: Kevin Willard accepts head coaching job with Villanova
'He lied': Social media reactions to Kevin Willard accepting Villanova head coaching job
Derik Queen sets Maryland basketball record in loss against Florida in Sweet 16