All terrapins

'He lied': Social media reactions to Kevin Willard accepting Villanova head coaching job

On Sunday morning, Maryland fans awoke to news that head coach Kevin Willard had accepted the Villanova job.

Chris Breiler

Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

After weeks of rumors and speculation, Maryland fans now have their answer on the head coaching drama in College Park. Following his third season as head coach of the Terrapins, Kevin Willard has reportedly accepted the head coaching job at Villanova. Willard's reported interest in the Villanova job surfaced as the Terrapins were preparing for their first game of the NCAA Tournament, and in many ways that topic overshadowed what could have been a special run by the basketball program.

Willard's conduct during a press conference ahead of the first round matchup against Grand Canyon was the first indication that there was a real problem. He announced the departure of former Maryland AD Damon Evans before the school or Evans had made an announcement, while also saying that Maryland had one of the worst NIL programs in the country. Willard made it clear that there were many issues in College Park that would need to be addressed before he'd feel good about signing a new deal.

Although many within the Maryland fanbase didn't necessarily disagree with Willard's complaints, the timing and manner in which he chose to discuss those complaints raised more than a few eyebrows.

Maryland Basketball
Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Over the course of the next week, Willard went from being overly transparent to dodging questions about his future at Maryland. Fans grew increasingly frustrated with his refusal to put the rumors to bed, and that transition was the next indication that things were trending toward his eventual departure. By the time the Terrapins took the floor for their Sweet Sixteen matchup against Florida, fans were openly calling for Willard to be fired.

Following the Terrapins' loss to Florida on Thursday night, Willard claimed that he hadn't made any decision or had any discussions about the Villanova job. But on Sunday morning at 1 am ET, news broke that he had accepted that position. As Maryland fans awoke on Sunday morning, the reaction to that news was exactly what you would expect.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

BREAKING: Kevin Willard accepts head coaching job with Villanova

Derik Queen sets Maryland basketball record in loss against Florida in Sweet 16

'He said he was staying': Maryland's Rodney Rice says Kevin Willard has been transparent with team

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball