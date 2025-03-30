'He lied': Social media reactions to Kevin Willard accepting Villanova head coaching job
After weeks of rumors and speculation, Maryland fans now have their answer on the head coaching drama in College Park. Following his third season as head coach of the Terrapins, Kevin Willard has reportedly accepted the head coaching job at Villanova. Willard's reported interest in the Villanova job surfaced as the Terrapins were preparing for their first game of the NCAA Tournament, and in many ways that topic overshadowed what could have been a special run by the basketball program.
Willard's conduct during a press conference ahead of the first round matchup against Grand Canyon was the first indication that there was a real problem. He announced the departure of former Maryland AD Damon Evans before the school or Evans had made an announcement, while also saying that Maryland had one of the worst NIL programs in the country. Willard made it clear that there were many issues in College Park that would need to be addressed before he'd feel good about signing a new deal.
Although many within the Maryland fanbase didn't necessarily disagree with Willard's complaints, the timing and manner in which he chose to discuss those complaints raised more than a few eyebrows.
Over the course of the next week, Willard went from being overly transparent to dodging questions about his future at Maryland. Fans grew increasingly frustrated with his refusal to put the rumors to bed, and that transition was the next indication that things were trending toward his eventual departure. By the time the Terrapins took the floor for their Sweet Sixteen matchup against Florida, fans were openly calling for Willard to be fired.
Following the Terrapins' loss to Florida on Thursday night, Willard claimed that he hadn't made any decision or had any discussions about the Villanova job. But on Sunday morning at 1 am ET, news broke that he had accepted that position. As Maryland fans awoke on Sunday morning, the reaction to that news was exactly what you would expect.
