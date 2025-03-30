All terrapins

BREAKING: Kevin Willard accepts head coaching job with Villanova

After weeks of rumors and speculation, Maryland fans finally have an answer to the head coaching drama in College Park. Following three seasons with the Terrapins, Kevin Willard is set to become the next head coach at Villanova.

Although Willard indicated that his hope was to remain at Maryland, he was also clear that there were several things he was unhappy with. During a press conference ahead of Maryland's first round matchup against Grand Canyon, Willard said that the NIL support for his basketball program was one of the worst in the country. He also singled out an instance where he wanted to remain in New York for an extra night with his team during the season, but was told that there wasn't enough money in the budget to do that.

Given the current landscape of college basketball, Willard's push to have more NIL support for his program was a reasonable pursuit. Without a strong NIL program in place, it's nearly impossible to recruit the type of talent capable of delivering championships.

But Maryland did reportedly extend an offer to Willard that would make him one of the top 10 highest paid coaches in college basketball. According to CBS college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein, the deal included $5 million each year with additional guarantees presumably aimed at alleviating some of Willard's concerns. Obviously that wasn't enough to keep him in College Park.

With Willard now off to Villanova, the Maryland Basketball program is once again searching for its next head coach.

