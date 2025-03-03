BREAKING: Maryland rises in latest AP Top 25 rankings
Following a brutal home loss to Michigan State last week, the Maryland Terrapins bounced back and secured a big road win at Penn State on Saturday. The win moved the Terps to 22-7 overall and 12-6 in conference play, leading to a rise in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.
Latest AP Top 25:
- Auburn
- Duke
- Houston
- Tennessee
- Florida
- St. John's
- Alabama
- Michigan State
- Texas Tech
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Wisconsin
- Maryland
- Louisville
- Missouri
- Memphis
- Michigan
- Purdue
- Kentucky
- Marquette
- Saint Mary's
- Texas A&M
- BYU
- Arizona
- Mississippi State
Up next, Maryland hits the road for a big time matchup against No. 17 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, March 5th. The Terps are 9-13 all-time against the Wolverines, and have just a 1-7 record against Michigan on the road. In fact, the Terps are looking for their first win in Ann Arbor since 2017. The good news is that Maryland has won its last two meetings against Michigan, with both occurring in College Park.
After the matchup against Michigan, the Terps return home for their final game of the regular season against Northwestern on Saturday, March 8th. Maryland holds a 12-7 all-time record against the Wildcats, including an impressive 6-2 record at home.
