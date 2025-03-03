All terrapins

BREAKING: Maryland rises in latest AP Top 25 rankings

The Maryland Terrapins rise in the latest AP Top 25 rankings

Chris Breiler

Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Following a brutal home loss to Michigan State last week, the Maryland Terrapins bounced back and secured a big road win at Penn State on Saturday. The win moved the Terps to 22-7 overall and 12-6 in conference play, leading to a rise in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.

Maryand Terrapins
Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Latest AP Top 25:

  1. Auburn
  2. Duke
  3. Houston
  4. Tennessee
  5. Florida
  6. St. John's
  7. Alabama
  8. Michigan State
  9. Texas Tech
  10. Iowa State
  11. Clemson
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Maryland
  14. Louisville
  15. Missouri
  16. Memphis
  17. Michigan
  18. Purdue
  19. Kentucky
  20. Marquette
  21. Saint Mary's
  22. Texas A&M
  23. BYU
  24. Arizona
  25. Mississippi State

Up next, Maryland hits the road for a big time matchup against No. 17 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, March 5th. The Terps are 9-13 all-time against the Wolverines, and have just a 1-7 record against Michigan on the road. In fact, the Terps are looking for their first win in Ann Arbor since 2017. The good news is that Maryland has won its last two meetings against Michigan, with both occurring in College Park.

After the matchup against Michigan, the Terps return home for their final game of the regular season against Northwestern on Saturday, March 8th. Maryland holds a 12-7 all-time record against the Wildcats, including an impressive 6-2 record at home.

Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

