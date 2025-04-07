Maryland Basketball: Rodney Rice contemplates future as Terrapin fans hold on to hope
There's no question that the Maryland Basketball program will look significantly different in 2025-26 than it did in 2024-25. In addition to the departure of Kevin Willard and the arrival of Buzz Williams, the Terps are also replacing key contributors like Derik Queen, Julian Reese, Selton Miguel, and Ja'Kobi Gillespie.
With so much change, Maryland fans are holding on to hope that at least one key piece of last season's team will elect to remain in College Park - Rodney Rice.
Much like the rest of his teammates, Rice elected to enter his name into the transfer portal a week ago. And it should come as no surprise that he's drawing interest from some of the top programs in the country, including Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Indiana.
But is it possible he could decide to remain at Maryland? Although it feels like a longshot, Rice has yet to make a decision - meaning he's clearly contemplating all of his options. On Saturday, Rice shared a message to his Twitter/X account that had Maryland fans pleading their case:
Given the fact that Rice is a hot commodity in the portal, fans should expect some sort of decision one way or the other soon. And if Buzz Williams thinks there's any shot at keeping Rice in College Park, it's safe to assume he's doing whatever he can in order to make that happen. In the meantime, Maryland fans continue to cross their fingers and hope that Rice decides to finish what he started as a Terrapin.
