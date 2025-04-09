Maryland basketball: Rodney Rice has Zoom call with two other teams
The path of Rodney Rice staying at Maryland continues to get smaller and smaller. Not ony did the 3-point specialist lock in visits to Villanova and Tennessee, but according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, the former Terrapin completed a Zoom call with USC and will hold one with Gonzaga on Thursday.
Rice is expected to visit Kevin Willard and Villanova on Thursday and then will head South to Tennessee on Saturday.
The Clinton (MD) product is a hot commodity in the transfer portal. Rice can play defense and proved to be a sharpshooter from mid-to-long range. Any team looking to add a shooter to their roster will be calling Rice, and a team like Gonzaga could be interesting. But with Rice taking visits to Villanova and Tennessee, a lot of people believe his recruitment will boil down to those two schools. Either play for Willard again, or team back up with Ja'Kobi Gillespie with the Vols.
Rice averaged 13.8 points for Maryland and shot over 37% from 3. Williams has secured commitments from five players in the portal, but he has his work cut out for him to field an entirely new roster.
