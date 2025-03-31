Maryland basketball star hits transfer portal following Kevin Willard's exit
In the wake of Kevin Willard leaving College Park and heading to Villanova, Maryland basketball had already lost bench contributors after both Jay Young and Tafara Gapare entered the transfer portal on Monday morning. Now, the Terrapins are potentially losing one of their stars.
Per college basketball insider, Jeff Goodman, Rodney Rice has entered the transfer portal. The sophomore shart-shooter played one season with Maryland. He came to College Park after playing two seasons with Virginia Tech. Willard recruited Rice as a 3-point threat, and he didn't dissapoint. Rice averaged 13.8 points and shot 37.4% from deep.
The 6-4 guard is a Maryland native, and it's possible he might stay depending on who the Terrapins hire. As of now, Maryland doesn't have an Athletic Director nor does it have a head coach. The Terps are going to want to move fast to bring someone in to try and retain as much of their roster as they possibly can with the transfer portal showing no mercy.
