Former Maryland basketball star puts his name in the race to become new head coach
It seemed to be trending in the direction that Kevin Willard was set to leave Maryland basketball and he did so in the early morning hours while most people were sleeping. There was breaking news around 3:00 am ET that Willard had informed Villanova he had accepted the head coaching position and was leaving College Park. Willard acted like he was unsure of his decision following Maryland's loss to Florida.
"No, I don't know what I'm doing. I'll just be honest with you. I haven't talked to my agent. I haven't talked to my wife. I made a promise to this team that I was going to just focus on this team and that's all I've done. So I haven't talked to anybody. I have an agent. I'm sure he's talking to people because that's what agents like to do. But I don't know."
With Willard out, the Terrapins will now issue a national coaching search to hopefully fill the void lefy by Willard, and quickly. The transfer portal is open and the new head coach will need to retain the current roster and also recruit players to the school.
While there are some rumblings around Texas A&M coach, Buzz Williams, a former Terrapin put his name into the hat to become the head coach. Former Maryland guard Steve Blake took to X (Twitter) to announce he would love the challenge of leading Maryland as the head coach.
"Tough to see Coach Willard leave. He did a great job and I wish him the best! With that being said. I'm available and would love the challenge. Go Terps!!"
Blake starred at Maryland for four years. He played from 1999-2003 and averaged nearly 12 points in his final season with the Terps. He helped lead Maryland to a championship in 2002 and was a first-team All-ACC member in 2003. Blake finished his career 5th in NCAA all-time career assists with 972.
Blake was an assistant coach with both the Portland Trailblazers and the Phoenix Suns of the NBA.
