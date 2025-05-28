Maryland Basketball: Steve Blake reacts to son becoming a Terrapin
Maryland basketball legend Steve Blake was obviously happy when it was announced that his son, Nick, committed to the Terrapins. On Tuesday, the announcement of Nick's commitment made waves on social media, as Maryland fans were excited to learn that the son of a national champion was on his way to College Park.
As a senior at Olympia High School in Orlando, Blake averaged 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He was originally committed to play for Scranton University, but the opportunity to follow in his father's footsteps was too good to pass up.
Shortly after the announcement, Steve took to Twitter/X to share his excitement.
"Really excited for Nick to go to Maryland and experience what it’s like to be Terp! They’re getting a great young man who will do whatever it takes to help his team win. Big thank you to Coach Buzz and his staff for making this a reality! Go Terps!"
Steve Blake became a Maryland legend during his time with the Terrapins from 1999-2003. In addition to becoming the all-time assist leader in program history, Blake also became the first NCAA player to record 1,000 points, 800 assists, 400 rebounds, and 200 steals. But beyond the personal accomplishments, Blake is best known as a member of the 2002 Maryland National Championship team.
With his son now off to College Park, Maryland fans can't help but feel good about another Blake wearing a Terrapin uniform.
