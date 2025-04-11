Maryland basketball surging up the transfer rankings

All terrapins

Trent Knoop

New Maryland men's basketball coach Buzz Williams was dealt a very tough hand when he accepted the Terrapins' job. The entire roster either left due to graduation, headed to the transfer portal, or entered the NBA Draft -- hello, Derik Queen.

Williams is still trying to recruit Rodney Rice back, but that seems like an uphill battle. Instead, Williams is doing his best to field a competitive roster for his first year at College Park, and out of the six incoming transfers, four of them came with him from Texas A&M.

While fans might not know a ton about some of the players coming into the fold next season, 247Sports' transfer portal team rankings is high on what Williams has done. According to the team rankings, Maryland currently has the No. 8 transfer portal class in the country.

Maryland has landed five four-star transfers and one three-star. So far, Michigan has landed the top transfer portal class, according to 247Sports.

