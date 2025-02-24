All terrapins

Maryland basketball takes major rise in latest power rankings

Maryland men's basketball is one of the hottest teams in college basketball right now. The Terrapins are riding a four-game winning streak and the Terps have won eight of the last nine games. Maryland has one of, if not the best, starting lineups in college basketball. Led by guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie and center Derek Queen, each of the Terrapins' starting five is consistently scoring in double figures every game.

After the Terrapins trounced USC over this past week, being Maryland's lone game, college basketball analyst Andy Katz gave the Terrapins a major rise in his latest power rankings. Last week, Kaz had Maryland as the No. 11 team in the country and now he has the Terps at No. 8 and the top-ranked team in the Big Ten.

It's a big week for Maryland coming up. The Terrapins, who are two games out of first in the Big Ten, host Michigan State on Wednesday. With just four games left, the Terrapins have an outside shot of taking over the lead, but beating the Spartans will be crucial. Following the Michigan State game, Maryland will travel to play Penn State on Saturday.

