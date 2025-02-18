Maryland Basketball: The Terrapins have the best starting five in America
In a dominant 101-75 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, Maryland’s starting five once again propelled the Terrapins to victory. This marked the fifth time this season that all five starters finished in double figures, tying Maryland with Kentucky as the only other team in the nation to achieve this feat five times.
Leading the charge, veteran point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie scored 26 points, while Derik Queen and Rodney Rice added 18 points each. Selton Miguel chipped in 17, and senior forward Julian Reese contributed 16 points. Both Queen and Reese notched double-doubles, marking the fourth time this season they have done so in the same game, which is the most by any duo in college basketball.
Maryland’s starting five has been one of the most consistent and prolific in all of college basketball, now averaging 69.8 points per game, the highest of any starting unit in the country. This level of consistency and productivity makes Maryland’s starting five arguably the best in college basketball. However, the Terrapins' reliance on its starters also comes with concerns, particularly regarding the bench's lack of production. In the last two games, 178 of the Terrapins’ 184 points have come from the starters, highlighting a significant drop-off in bench contributions. This poses a potential risk as one injury to a key starter could derail Maryland's championship aspirations in March.
Despite these concerns, as long as the starting five remains healthy, Maryland will continue to be a formidable contender for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. The Terps remarkable starting lineup gives them an edge, but balancing bench production will be crucial if they aim to make a run for the national title.
