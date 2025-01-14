Maryland Basketball: Terrapins rally in second half, defeat Minnesota
Minnesota entered Monday night's game against Maryland searching for its first win in conference play, and it looked like the Golden Gophers were going to get it. But following a sloppy start, the Terrapins rallied back and secured their second consecutive win in conference play, 77-71. With the win, Maryland improved to 13-4 on the season and 3-3 in conference play
It was certainly a tale of two halves for Maryland. In the first half, Minnesota put together an 11-0 run, started a perfect 4/4 from beyond the arc, and seemed to be clicking offensively (outside of the turnover issues). Maryland, on the other hand, went through two separate scoring droughts that lasted well over six and a half minutes. In spite of the offensive struggles from the Terrapins, they continued to battle and cut the Golden Gophers lead to just three points at the half. It was just the second time all season that Maryland had trailed a game at the half.
After another slow start to the second half, the Terrapins began to rally back. Having trailed for most of the game, Maryland regained the lead with 12 minutes left in the second half on a three from junior point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie. From that point on, the Terrapins never looked back. Freshman center Derik Queen put together a career night, pouring in 27 points - his sixth 20+ point game of the season - to set a new career high.
Box Score Standouts:
- Derik Queen: 27 pts (career high), 7 reb, 2 asst, 1 blk
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 15 pts, 5 reb, 7 asst
- Rodney Rice: 21 pts, 2 reb, 2 asst
- Julian Reese: 4 pts, 8 reb, 1 blk, 1 stl
Up next, Maryland travels to Northwestern for a roach matchup on Thursday at 9:00 pm ET.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
BREAKING: Maryland Football scores massive win over Ohio State in transfer portal
Maryland beating Ohio State, Penn State, others in latest transfer portal rankings
Maryland Football: Four-star defender puts Terrapins in Top 8