BREAKING: Maryland Football scores massive win over Ohio State in transfer portal
The Maryland Terrapins scored a huge win out of the transfer portal on Monday, as the No. 2 offensive tackle (Top 10 overall prospect available) signed with the Terps. Rahtrel Perry, a 6-7, 323 pound offensive lineman from Central Connecticut State made it official on Monday and there's no doubt he'll play a major role in the Terrapin offense in 2025.
Syracuse, Pitt, Ohio State and Florida State were all working to land the commitment from Perry, but ultimately Maryland did enough to close the deal in the end. In 2024, Perry played in all 11 games on the offensive line and on special teams for the Blue Devils, earning first-team All-NEC honors. He arrives in College Park with two years of eligibility remaining.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -