Maryland Basketball's transfer portal class rises in latest rankings
The Maryland Basketball program is in the midst of a complete rebuild from last season. In addition to losing guys like Julian Reese and Derik Queen, the Terrapins also lost key contributors to the transfer portal - including guys like Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Rodney Rice.
With every piece from last year's roster now gone, head coach Buzz Williams needs to lean heavily on the transfer portal. So far, Williams has done a phenomenal job in bringing in pieces that can help keep Maryland competitive in 2025-26.
As of this writing, Williams currently has the No. 6 ranked transfer portal class in the country with 8 commitments. Here's a look at the top 10 transfer portal classes so far in this cycle:
- Michigan
- Louisville
- Kentucky
- LSU
- Creighton
- Maryland
- Washington
- UCLA
- Indiana
- Miami
Here's a closer look at Maryland's commitments:
- Isaiah Watts, 4-star CG - Washington State
- Myles Rice, 4-star CG - Indiana
- David Coit Jr., 4-star PG - Kansas
- Pharrel Payne, 4-star C - Texas A&M
- Elijah Saunders, 4-star SF - Virginia
- Andre Mills, 4-star SG - Texas A&M
- Solomon Washington, 4-star SF - Texas A&M
- George Turkson Jr., 3-star SF - Texas A&M
Williams is getting closer to finishing his rebuild for the 2025-26 season, but he still needs to add more pieces. Look for Maryland to remain aggressive in pursuing the top available portal prospects in the coming days.
