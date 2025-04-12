All terrapins

Maryland Basketball's transfer portal class rises in latest rankings

Losing the entire roster from last season, the Maryland Terrapins have built one of the top ranked transfer portal classes in 2025.

Chris Breiler

Maryland Basketball
In this story:

The Maryland Basketball program is in the midst of a complete rebuild from last season. In addition to losing guys like Julian Reese and Derik Queen, the Terrapins also lost key contributors to the transfer portal - including guys like Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Rodney Rice.

With every piece from last year's roster now gone, head coach Buzz Williams needs to lean heavily on the transfer portal. So far, Williams has done a phenomenal job in bringing in pieces that can help keep Maryland competitive in 2025-26.

Maryland Basketball
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As of this writing, Williams currently has the No. 6 ranked transfer portal class in the country with 8 commitments. Here's a look at the top 10 transfer portal classes so far in this cycle:

  1. Michigan
  2. Louisville
  3. Kentucky
  4. LSU
  5. Creighton
  6. Maryland
  7. Washington
  8. UCLA
  9. Indiana
  10. Miami

Here's a closer look at Maryland's commitments:

  1. Isaiah Watts, 4-star CG - Washington State
  2. Myles Rice, 4-star CG - Indiana
  3. David Coit Jr., 4-star PG - Kansas
  4. Pharrel Payne, 4-star C - Texas A&M
  5. Elijah Saunders, 4-star SF - Virginia
  6. Andre Mills, 4-star SG - Texas A&M
  7. Solomon Washington, 4-star SF - Texas A&M
  8. George Turkson Jr., 3-star SF - Texas A&M

Williams is getting closer to finishing his rebuild for the 2025-26 season, but he still needs to add more pieces. Look for Maryland to remain aggressive in pursuing the top available portal prospects in the coming days.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Rodney Rice announces top-six schools, includes Maryland basketball

Maryland Basketball: Freshman Derik Queen projected as a top-5 pick in 2025 NBA Draft

Maryland basketball adds another Texas A&M transfer

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball