Maryland Battles UCLA, USC, and Virginia Tech For Reclassified Top 2026 Recruit
Maryland target Baba Oladotun, the No. 1 high school basketball player in the ESPN class of 2027, will be reclassifying to the class of 2026, meaning he will graduate from Blake High School in Silver Spring, Maryland.
At 16, he followed in the footsteps of the past two top high school prospects in AJ Dybansta and Cooper Flagg after strong showings, such as Oladutin’s showing for Team Durant’s 17U at the Nike EYBL circuit.
Scouts profile Oladotun as a legitimate three-level scorer who can rise and shoot over defenders with finesse and touch. He has improved his passing and playmaking ability, as demonstrated during the summer. He has excellent shooting mechanics with an elite range, both off the catch and in dribble situations. He also boasts an NBA-ready physique, standing 6 feet 9 inches tall with a 6-foot-11 wingspan.
Oladotun says he is comfortable reclassifying, as he is ahead in his coursework and has been playing above his age group for his entire life. He has also grown bigger and stronger to prepare for this moment.
"First and foremost, I am ahead of schedule academically and will graduate next year," Oladotun told ESPN. "Most of my life, I have played up in age, and after playing in the 17U division for Team Durant, I felt comfortable. I have gained 20 pounds over the last year, and it never felt like I was playing up. Lastly, I am staying and graduating from Blake High School. It is a great environment, and I have a lot of support."
His blend of length and body control enables him to reach the paint and secure easy dunks or baskets. He has gained 20 pounds this summer to prepare for the rigors of his upcoming senior season, as he is improving on the defensive end of the floor to become an even more complete player.
As Oladotun ratifies his reclassification, schools such as Arkansas, Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, and Kentucky are looking to become more involved.
UCLA and USC are involved, too, as Oladotun went on unofficial visits earlier this year. However, Maryland, the local school, and Virginia Tech, where Buba’s father, Ibraham, played and attended in the early 1990s, are expected to get the first visits. Oladutin is scheduled to visit on September 13, according to .
His father also chimed in on what he wants in a school for his son, which is a coach who knows how to coach bigger guards and is a proven winner.
"We are looking for a coach that has a long history of teaching and winning," his father, Ibrahim, told ESPN. "Someone who knows how to use a big guard and has a history of coaching big guards. A coach that also plays an NBA-style offense with quick actions.”
Maryland appears to have the first opportunity to recruit Oladotun after he reclassifies, so this is its chance to retain a top high school recruit in-state and secure a game-changing player by next fall.
