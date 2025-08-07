Former Maryland WR Could Be Surprise Beneficiary of Vikings’ Early WR Turmoil
Opportunity doesn’t always knock, sometimes it falls from sky. That’s the case in Minnesota, where the Vikings’ wide receiver room is suddenly in flux heading into the 2025 season. With star receiver Justin Jefferson dealing with a mild hamstring strain and WR2 Jordan Addison suspended for the first three games, rookie Tai Felton may find himself in a position to contribute much sooner than expected.
Tai Felton was already one of the more intriguing rookies entering Vikings camp. The former Maryland standout was taken in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft due to his elite top-end speed, sharp route-running, and ability to stretch the field. And now, Minnesota may need all of those traits immediately.
Jefferson’s hamstring strain, while not considered serious, has kept him off the field during critical portions of training camp. He’s expected to be reevaluated soon and should be ready by Week 1, but even a minor setback would reduce his snaps early in the year. Meanwhile, Addison’s three-game suspension leaves a major void in the offense that can’t be ignored. With both of the team’s top wideouts unavailable or limited, the Vikings’ coaching staff is already reshuffling the depth chart.
Jalen Nailor is expected to move into a starting role in Addison’s absence, and Rondale Moore will get looks in the slot. But the most upward mobility lies with Felton, who’s been gaining traction in practice and offers something few others on the depth chart can—deep threat explosiveness.
There’s also a strategic upside for the Vikings in seeing what Felton can do. He was drafted not as a project, but as a potential long-term contributor in a post-Addison era. With his college pedigree—catching passes in the Big Ten while flashing game-breaking speed—Felton has the tools to win against NFL coverage. And the early-season absences in front of him just might accelerate that timeline.