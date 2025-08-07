Former Maryland Star Embracing Mentor Role in New England
He’s gone from playmaker to pillar.
In his 11th NFL season, former Maryland wide receiver Stefon Diggs isn’t just the projected WR1 for the New England Patriots—he’s become the steady voice in one of the league’s youngest position rooms. Coming off a torn ACL that cut his 2024 season short in Houston, Diggs is now healthy, motivated, and fully immersed in a new chapter of leadership as one of the league’s top receivers.
“It’s fun,” Diggs said during a recent appearance on Up & Adams. “Being around these guys like Pop and Bake and Poke… they lean on me. They trust me. I can show them something out in the field, they go apply it. It works.”
Those “guys” are the core of New England’s receiver future:
• Demario “Pop” Douglas, the 2024 team leader in receptions (66) and a lightning-quick slot option with a growing connection to rookie QB Drake Maye.
• Kayshon “Bake” Boutte, a second-year perimeter threat who racked up 589 yards last season and has climbed the 2025 depth chart into a potential starting role.
• Javon “Poke” Baker, a developmental talent fighting for a roster spot in a crowded room that includes veterans Kendrick Bourne, Mack Hollins, and rookie Ja’Lynn Polk.
Each is at a different stage in their NFL journey. But all have found value in Diggs’ presence—not just as a Pro Bowl talent, but as a veteran who leads with intent.
“Being a leader isn’t always what you do or how you do it,” Diggs said. “It’s a level of accountability… people are really watching you. If you miss a rep in the weight room, they notice.”
It’s that awareness that’s made Diggs a natural fit in Jerod Mayo’s new-look Patriots offense. With camp reports highlighting his vocal presence and sharp route-running despite last year’s injury, Diggs is walking the walk—setting a daily tone for what professionalism looks like in Foxborough.
Even with uncertainty around his early-season workload post-ACL rehab, there’s no question Diggs will be a crucial part of the Patriots’ plans. He’s still explosive, still precise, and still eager to contribute—but now, he’s also the mentor building the next generation.
“I go into everything with the mindset of, I got something to prove each and every day,” he said.
Coming from a All-Pro wideout who’s caught over 850 passes, that message hits a little different.