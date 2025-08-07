IMG Academy Top 100 Combo Guard Trey Beamer Has Maryland In His Top Five
Trey Beamer, a top combo guard from the Class of 2026, has narrowed his college choices to five, with Maryland landing a spot on his final list alongside Boston College, Mississippi State, USF, and Virginia Tech.
The 6-foot-2 The Martinsville, Virginia, native attends IMG Academy and has scheduled an official Maryland visit for September 13. He is ranked No. 15 in Florida, No. 2 among point guards, and No. 89 nationally by Rivals.
Beamer also has official visits set at Boston College on September 30 and Mississippi State on October 2. In addition, he has received offers from DePaul, Florida State, Wake Forest, and other schools.
Beamer averaged 17.5 points for Team United on the Nike EYLP Circuit this summer. He described his game to Jamie Shaw from Rivals and the improvements he made.
“I’d say I got stronger and became a better decision maker for sure,” Beamer told Rivals. “Over the past six or so months, just my all-around game has just gotten more polished, just all around. I’m watching a lot of Darius Garland for sure. Smaller guards like Bones Hyland, and I love Rob Dillingham; guys like that.”
After he cut his school list, he was specific about why he chose Maryland in his final list of schools, citing the immediate impact and playing on a big-time stage that Maryland would provide as major factors.
“Great staff, has been consistent, great fit for my play style, not far from home, great atmosphere, Big Ten, opportunity to make an impact as a freshman.”
Maryland has a 35.9 percent chance of obtaining Beamer, according to the On3 Prediction Machine, with Mississippi State a close second at 31.4 percent, and Boston College with a 26.9 percent chance to land his commitment.
Beamer could have an opportunity to play right away as a freshman if he chooses to land as a freshman, as most of Maryland’s backcourt this coming season are seniors or graduate transfers, which is one of the biggest factors in his commitment decision.
“Really, I just want to go to a school that’s welcoming of me and my talents. I want to go somewhere I can come in and contribute as a freshman, so I’m going to want to play for a coaching staff that believes in me. I’ll look at their system too, how they plan to use me, and all that.”
Maryland appears to be in the driver's seat for landing Beamer, and hopefully, ideally, they would like to close the deal on his official visit next month.