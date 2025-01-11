Maryland's Ja'Kobi Gillespie sets new career high in win over UCLA
It was a big night for the Maryland Terrapins on the hardwood on Friday, defeating No. 22 UCLA in convincing fashion by a score of 79-61. It was Maryland's first win over an AP ranked team in nearly a year, a streak dating back to Jan. 14, 2024. The Terps were led by junior guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who set a new career high with 27 points to lead all scores. Gillespie shot 7/13 from the field and was a perfect 9/9 from the free throw line.
In addition to Gillespie's phenomenal play, forward Julian Reese added 16 points and 10 rebounds, while guard Selton Miguel added 11 points and three rebounds.
Up next, Maryland will look to continue its winning ways with a home matchup against Minnesota on Monday, Jan. 13. The Golden Gophers are currently dead last in the Big Ten standings with an overall record of 8-8 (0-5 in conference play).
Here's a closer look at the box score from Maryland's big win on Friday:
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie (G): 27 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds
- Julian Reese (F): 16 points, 1 assist, 10 rebounds
- Selton Miguel (G): 11 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound
- Derik Queen (C): 8 points, 1 assist, 5 rebounds
- Tafara Gapare: 8 points, 2 rebounds
- Rodney Rice: 5 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds
- DeShawn Harris-Smith: 3 points, 1 assist
- Jayhlon Young: 1 point, 1 rebound
- Malachi Palmer: 1 rebound
