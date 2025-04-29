BREAKING: Maryland lands Top-20 recruit, former UConn signee

All terrapins

The Maryland Terrapins picked up a massive win on the recruiting trail on Tuesday, landing McDonalds All-American Darius Adams.

Maryland center Derik Queen (25) celebrates a play against Michigan during the second half of Big Ten Tournament semifinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 15, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Head coach Buzz Williams and the Maryland Terrapins scored a huge win on the recruiting trail on Tuesday, landing Top-20 recruit Darius Adams. The 6-5 shooting guard is a McDonalds All-American and was formerly a signee at UConn.

Adams, a high four-star in the 2025 class, held offers from programs like Georgetown, Michigan State, and Tennessee.

Adams explained to On3 why he chose Maryland and Buzz Williams.

“Buzz Williams is known for winning at every different program he goes to. He’s develops guards and has off court relationships with his players. Maryland has a great history of basketball and can’t wait to show the fans what I’m going to bring to the table!”

