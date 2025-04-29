Tai Felton shares excitement to team up with Vikings' star Justin Jefferson: '[I} get to learn from the best'
Maryland football wide receiver Tai Felton was taken with the final pick in the third round. The Minnesota Vikings, a team with two elite receivers, took the Terrapin and will add him to what's already a dynamic offense under Kevin O'Connell. After Felton was selected, he spoke with Vikings' media and shared his excitement for going to Minnesota and playing alongside some great receivers, including his former teammate Jeshaun Jones.
"But honestly, I'm just truly blessed to even go to the organization that I'm going to, Minnesota, and to play for Coach [Kevin] O'Connell, an offensive minded coach who's a great guy," said Felton. "And then I get to go back with my guy, Jeshaun Jones, a former Maryland guy, and get to learn from the best, Justin Jefferson. So being in that room, with [Jordan] Addison, a DMV guy. It's very exciting, and I'm very excited to contribute to the team in any type of way."
The Vikings have one of the best in the game with Jefferson. Felton shared he's been watching Jefferson since 2019 during his time at LSU, and he's excited to see how Jefferson conducts himself on a day-to-day basis to make him so great.
"I've actually been watching him since 2019 at LSU," said Felton. "I think he's the best receiver in the league. You've seen it. He does it year in and year out. And the main thing I want to do is kind of just watch his routine daily, how he works, what he does to help him, because he catches the ball very well, as you guys know, with his hand-eye coordination. He has very strong hands and stuff of that nature. So it's kind of watching and learn how he goes about his daily process, his routine, how he watches film, how he goes about his extra work and stuff of that nature. So that should be fun."
With Jefferson and Addison in the fold, Felton will have to perform well to get onto the field. Jalen Nailor was Minnesota's WR3 last season, and that will be the guy Felton has to beat out. Plus, the Vikings signed former Purdue WR Rondale Moore this offseason.
