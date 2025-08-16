Maryland offers 2027 4-star Center; Villanova & Georgetown also in pursuit
Buzz Williams and Maryland are always looking to the future and finding big men to augment their roster, and on Thursday they sent an offer to Class of 2027 four-star center Theo Edema from Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, Mass., and the New England Basketball Club on the AAU circuit.
Edema is the second-ranked player in Massachusetts, the seventh-ranked center, and the No. 45-ranked player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings
Edema was the MVP of the NBA Future Starts Now showcase as he led Team Thaarpe in the finals of the Elite 20 invitational with a 28-point, 11-rebound performance.
Scouts see Edema is a big man that has an extremely high motor. He is a lockdown defender that is an elite rim protector who makes defenders change shots in the paint. He has soft hands and has a nice touch around the rim and is tough enough to fight through contacts, even through double and triple teams at times. He is also very adept at catching lob passes at the rim.
Edema has had offers from Alabama, California, Clemson, Georgetown, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Stanford, and Villanova. Although it is very early in his recruiting process, Villanova is the frontrunner, according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine at 15.7 percent chance to land Edema, followed by Maryland at 13.7 percent, and Georgetown third at 11.8 percent with a lot of schools at 9.8 percent.
The interesting part for Maryland fans is that the recruiting battle for the rising big man is going to be a battle of Buzz Williams and the former Maryland head coach Kevin Willard. Not to mention, a chief rival to both teams, Georgetown, are involved in this battle.
Edema still has a long recruiting battle ahead of him, as he has not taken any official visits to Maryland or any other schools, and Maryland on SI will keep coverage of his recruitment.